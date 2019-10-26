PH machinery gearing up for Tanjung Piai by-election

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin address a press conference in Muar October 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

PONTIAN, Oct 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) is gearing up its machinery for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election in a bid to ensure that it can retain the seat come November 16.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the matter of PH’s preparedness for the by-election was among the topics discussed at the meeting of the PH Tanjung Piai By-Election Committee with PH election director Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

“Last night’s meeting was between the Tanjung Piai by-election principal director and portfolio heads, polling district centre heads and heads of Pakatan Harapan machinery.

“The meeting was aimed at ensuring that the PH machinery is 100 per cent ready to work and go about to ensure a Pakatan Harapan victory in Tanjung Piai,” said Dr Sahruddin, who is the PH director for the by-election.

He told reporters this after attending the launch of the Pontian district “Kampungku Sihat” programme here today.

Last night’s meeting was also attended by Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang, Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief Karmaine Sardini and Ayer Hitam Bersatu division chief Datuk Osman Sapian.

The by-election was triggered after incumbent MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, died of heart complications on September 21. Nomination for the by-election is on November 2 and polling is on November 16. — Bernama