Floods: 691 evacuees still at relief centres in four states

Members of the Malaysia Civil Defence Department assist flood victims at Kampung Parit Lima Gambut in Sabak Bernam January 24, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A total of 691 flood victims from 181 families are still being housed at the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in four states, namely, Selangor, Perak, Johor and Penang as of 4 pm today.

In Selangor, the Kuala Selangor district recorded 440 people from 119 families have been displaced by the floods and given temporary shelter at three relief centres.

A Smart Selangor Command Centre spokesman said the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Mahang and SK Jaya Setia had recorded an increase in number of evacuees to 305 and 46 respectively, compared to 164 and 38, as previously recorded.

“However, the PPS Kuala Selangor district council Desa Coalfields hall registered a slight drop in number of flood victims and now housed 89 people compared to 91 victims this morning,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operation) Hafisham Mohd Noor when met at SK Parit Mahang said he expected the flood situation in the area to worsen by midnight and early morning following the forecast of continuous rain this afternoon, coupled with the high tide phenomenon expected to occur early tomorrow morning. — Bernama