Dzulkefly: Over 1.27 million expected to undergo PeKa B40 health screening in 2020

PONTIAN, Oct 26 — Over 1.27 million individuals are expected to take up the health screening facility under the Healthcare Protection Scheme for low-income B40 group (PeKa B40) at private and health clinics nationwide next year.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the move to reduce the age limit of the scheme’s recipients from 50 to 40 years would help more from the low-income group in the country to undergo the health screening so that detection and treatment could be carried out.

“According to the latest data, we have carried out health screening of 130,000 individuals aged 50, including spouses, for high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, kidneys, and so on,” he told reporters after launching the Pontian district health camp programme at Mukim Penghulu Serkat here today.

Dzulkefly also said that the Health Ministry would make detailed plans on the construction and upgrading works of hospitals in the country including the Pontian Hospital and other clinics, after receiving an allocation of RM30.6 billion in Budget 2020.

He said under the allocation, only one new hospital would be built in Kampar, Perak.

“Only one new hospital will be built while the rest will be improved and upgraded and I want to emphasise the importance of upgrading of our clinics and maintaining our facilities and capabilities,” he said.

He said this while commenting on the allocation received by his ministry in Budget 2020. — Bernama