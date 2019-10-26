Dr M: Tolerance crucial for Malaysia to preserve harmony

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed how Malaysia, a unique multiracial, multi-religious, multilingual and multicultural society must continue instilling this attitude of tolerance into today’s young to maintain harmony among the people. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A multiracial country like Malaysia has managed to enjoy rapid development while maintaining peace only thanks to its people who are tolerant, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In his Deepavali speech to Berita Harian that was broadcast on their YouTube channel, Dr Mahathir stressed on the importance of the young also having sentiments of national love and pride, in aspirations to fulfil the objectives of the Rukun Negara.

“Among them, the desire to achieve greater unity among all of society, the desire to create a society that is fair, where the nation’s prosperity can be enjoyed together in a fair equitable way.

“While also desiring for the people to develop an open attitude in accepting the different cultural practices found in Malaysia,” he said in the message.

The head of the administration conceded that there were few unhealthy elements within the society that could threaten the sovereignty and harmony within Malaysia, but trusted these were the work of a few bad apples with the majority being matured and rational individuals.

“This attitude is driven by feelings of love towards our own nation, this is our country. There is no other place as unique as Malaysia.

“I hope in conjunction with a day that carries the meaning with elements of good triumphant over evil, that we also discard the inappropriate attitude for the benefit of us all,” he said.

He said Malaysians can consider themselves fortunate for being in a country that has managed to enjoy peace and harmony for the majority of the time, with many other countries suffering from racial conflicts of power struggles.

Dr Mahathir also expressed hope for the tradition of open houses to be enjoyed by all parts of society, to get along with one another and socialise in a healthy and peaceful setting.

“Use this special day to reinvigorate the relationship between us all,” he added.