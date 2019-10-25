No such thing as backdoor govt in Melaka, says chief minister

Adly said he planned to ignore rumours of his political future and focus on PH’s reform agenda for the benefit of the people’s economic development. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Oct 25 — Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari has denied that there is an understanding to form a ‘back-door government’ in the state as claimed by certain parties.

He said the term ‘backdoor government’ was non-existent as the state government led by Pakatan Harapan (PH) remained intact.

“Maybe at the national level the PH Presidential Council can resolve any issues raised, at the state level it is resolved through discussions with the PH component parties.

“So far, we (Melaka) have not discussed and there are no issues raised but the rumours are there,” he told a press conference at the Exco Meeting in Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh today.

He said this while commenting on a news portal report claiming that there was a proposal to replace Adly’s leadership through the formation of a back-door government in the state.

He said the state government was unperturbed by the rumours and political games of certain parties, but instead he wanted to remain focused on PH’s reform agenda for the benefit of the people’s economic development.

Meanwhile, 14 Melaka elected representatives today expressed support for Adly’s leadership to continue this administration and reject any attempt to undermine the people’s mandate and oppose democratic principles through elections.

According to a statement distributed through the Exco Office of Public Works, Transportation and Public Utilities WhatsApp application Datuk Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab today, the 14 representatives including him were Low Chee Leong (Health and Anti-Drug Exco), Kerk Chee Yee (Multimedia Communications Exco, Youth and State Sports Association), Datuk Ginie Lim Siew Lin (State Development and Family Welfare Affairs Exco) as well as Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (Exco of Industry, Trade and Investment), Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Exco of Education, Science and Technology, Green Technology and State Innovation), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Exco of Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development and Agro-based Industry).

The other seven include Datuk Tey Kok Kiew (Exco Housing, Local Government and Environment), Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis (Tourism, Heritage and Culture Exco), G. Saminathan (Human Resources, NGO and State Consumer Affairs Exco), Datuk Wong Fort Pin (Bembam assemblyman), Datuk Gue Teck (Klebang assemblyman), Damian Yeo Shen Li (Duyong assemblyman) and Allex Seah Shoo Chin (Kesidang assemblyman).

Mohd Sofi said the focus of the state government was to honour the trust of the people with progressive, inclusive and innovative programmes and policies to ensure the well-being of the people and the progress of the state.

“We give full support and confidence to Chief Minister Adly Zahari to continue to lead the state of Melaka to carry out the Pakatan Harapan pledge,” he said. — Bernama