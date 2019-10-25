IGP: LTTE detainees can see families at detention centre for Deepavali

Lawyers RSN Rayer and Ramkarpal Singh meet the relatives of the LTTE detainees at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex October 21, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — All the 12 individuals detained on suspicion of involvement in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) will be allowed to see their families for Deepavali.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said only close family members of the 12 individuals including two assemblymen, one each from Negri Sembilan and Melaka, can come to the detention centre to see them.

“Police will allow close family members to see the detainees for Deepavali. They can do so by coming to the detention centre where the detainees are currently held,” he told reporters when met after Friday prayer at Bukit Aman Mosque here today.

The IGP, however, did not disclose to the media the exact location of the detention centre.

Several family members of the detainees had been staging a protest in Bukit Aman since Monday, urging the police to release the detainees to enable them to celebrate Deepavali.

Asked on the latest development of the case, Abdul Hamid said the investigation paper has been submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

“Police are awaiting feedback for the attorney general... the investigation is still ongoing,” he said.

The 12 individuals were detained for 28 days under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 and the detention period is scheduled to end on November 6 and 8, depending on the date of their arrest on October 10 and 12. — Bernama