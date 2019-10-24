Fire and Rescue personnel dies during full scale aircraft crash drill at Penang Airport

A full scale drill at the airport took place at the Penang International Airport yesterday, October 23, 2019. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 224 ― A Penang International Airport (PIA) Fire and Rescue Services Unit (AFRS) personnel died while undergoing a full scale drill at the airport yesterday.

Southwest District police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said the victim, Shaffiee Hassan, 59, who suffered a heart attack during the exercise died while receiving treatment at the Penang Hospital (HPP) at about 11.15am.

“While undergoing a rescue operation at the training at about 10.15am at the runway area, the victim complained of fatigue and was told to rest. He was with two other AFRS personnel in the AFRS 20 vehicle at that time,” he said here, yesterday.

He noted that when the victim was about to step down from the AFRS vehicle, he collapsed and was unconscious before being given initial treatment by the medical team.

According to Anbalagan, the victim who had served the AFRS for 20 years, was sent to HPP for further treatment before being confirmed dead by the doctor.

“The autopsy found that the victim died of a heart attack and that there was no foul play his death,” he said. ― Bernama