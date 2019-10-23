Two more prison wardens arrested over inmate death in custody

Police have hauled in two more prison wardens for their investigation into the death of an inmate here earlier this month. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 23 — Police here have hauled in two more prison wardens for their investigation into the death of an inmate here earlier this month.

Kota Kinabalu city police chief assistant commissioner Habibi Majinji said the two were taken in yesterday, while eight more had their remand extended.

“The latest two wardens will be remanded for a week while the other eight wardens will have their remand extended another week,” he said when speaking to reporters during a press conference here today.

Habibi said that they hoped to wrap up investigations within a week.

Last week, it emerged that a 36-year-old prisoner who has been in jail for the past two years was found dead in his cell, with blunt force trauma wounds to his head and body.

Following a burial in his hometown, the victim’s family lodged a police report and when details from the post mortem came out, police began investigating the case for murder.

Meanwhile in a separate case, police here are on the hunt for three men, including the main suspect who was previously convicted for break-ins and drug abuse, breached his curfew to go on a robbing spree here last weekend.

The 26-year-old suspect who was on order of detention in Menumbok, was found missing last October 17 when authorities were doing their routine check on him.

Mohamad Faizal went his robbery spree on 24-hour convenience stores in the Telipok, Menggatal and Sepanggar district at about 4am on October 20, along with two accomplices, all armed with machetes.

He allegedly broken into a 24-hour convenience store in Telipok at about 4.20am and then to another one nearby at about 4.30am, before moving on to the next town of Menggatal at 5am, before making one more robbery in Sepanggar town at 5.30am.

They took money from the cash register, handphones, other sundry goods such as packed cigarettes, canned drinks and other items.

The total losses on these cases amounted to about RM5, 000 including cash.