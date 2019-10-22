PAS former deputy president hit with 33 charges related to RM4m

Former PAS deputy president Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa (centre) arrives at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam October 22, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 22 ― Former PAS deputy president Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa is facing three charges under the Anti Money Laundering Act (AMLA) and 30 criminal breach of trust charges under the Penal Code at the Sessions Court here today.

Under the AMLA, the 57-year-old is accused of involvement with indirect money laundering of RM302,069.60.

Under the Penal Code, he was charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving the Nassar Foundation (Yayasan Nassar) where he is the chairman and the now defunct Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) where he was the chief executive officer, amounting to RM3,721,683.80.

The combined sum for the charges being heard before Justice Rozilah Salleh is RM4,023,753.40.

