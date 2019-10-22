10 Malaysians nabbed in Thailand over investment scam

Ten Malaysians were arrested in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, last month for allegedly being involved in an investment scam. — IStock.com pic via AFP

BANGKOK, Oct 22 — Ten Malaysians were arrested in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, last month for allegedly being involved in an investment scam.

Deputy Immigration Police Chief Area 5 (North Provinces) Pol Col Ekkorn Boossababordin said all the suspects had since been charged with illegally working in Thailand and fined 10,000 baht (RM1,382) each.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the group on Sept 20 for illegally organising a currency investment seminar targeted at about 100 Chinese tourists and investors, he told a press conference here today. They were charged on the same day.

“They told the participants to invest in digital currency with promise of hefty profits.

“The syndicate could have raked in over 10 million baht if it had succeeded in luring the victims,” he said.

He said the 10 Malaysians — five from Kuala Lumpur, two from Selangor and one each from Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak—were deported on Sept 25. — Bernama