Kit Siang claims plot to break up Pakatan is part of plan to save Najib from SRC case

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang says the purported conspiracy to dismantle the PH government is meant to spare Datuk Seri Najib Razak from answering charges of misappropriating millions from a government firm. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The purported conspiracy to dismantle the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is meant to spare Datuk Seri Najib Razak from answering charges of misappropriating millions from a government firm, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang asserted today.

The Iskandar Puteri MP further claimed unnamed conspirators were desperate to trigger the collapse of the ruling coalition and could not wait to do so using a parliamentary vote of no-confidence that has become seasonal during the annual Budget tabling.

“But one cause of such desperation is that November 11 is getting closer and closer, the date former prime minister Najib would know whether he walks free or will be ordered to enter his defence on seven charges of abuse of power, corruption and money-laundering involving RM42 million of funds from SRC International,” Lim claimed in a statement today.

Lim also noted that the next hearing was scheduled for December 3 in the event Najib must defend himself against the charges.

However, the DAP leader did not explain how successfully expelling DAP and Amanah from the ruling coalition would affect the judiciary’s decision in Najib’s case.

Later, he also insisted that the attempts to link his DAP to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Sri Lankan terrorist group were part of this alleged conspiracy.

“Time is running out not only for Najib, for other Umno kleptocrats, whether charged or not yet charged ― which makes the sense of desperation more acute with every passing day.”

Earlier this month, the PH secretariat issued a curious press statement accusing former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein of orchestrating the expulsion of DAP and Amanah from the government.

Hishammuddin responded by saying he was not responsible for the pact’s internal problems.