Home Ministry: All MyKad sold by Penang NRD syndicate cancelled

A MyKad identification card reader in use at a POS Malaysia outlet in Bangi October 15, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Home Affairs Ministry has cancelled all the MyKad that were sold to Chinese nationals in Penang recently, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said similar action will be also taken against any illegal MyKad sale cases detected by the authorities.

“If the National Registration Department (NRD) finds any MyKad was issued in a wrong way, it will be cancelled without compromise. Anyone found to be involved in this activity should be subjected to severe acts of impunity.

“The ministry has given full authority to the police to conduct a thorough investigation so that those who found guilty can be prosecuted.”

Mohd Azis was responding to a supplementary question by Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) who wanted to know whether the government has cancelled the seized MyKad from the Chinese nationals in Penang recently.

Prior to this, an assistant director at the Penang NRD has been detained in the case for involvement in a syndicate selling MyKad and birth certificates to foreigners in the state.

Several staff members and officials of a government department in Penang, as well as Putrajaya, were arrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for allegedly being involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azis said the NRD received 81,133 applications for citizenship from 2014 to September 30, 2019.

Of the total, 13,151 applications were awarded to Malaysians, 57,236 applications are still being processed and 10,746 have been rejected, he said in reply to Kasthuriraani Patto (PH-Batu Kawan) who wanted to know the number of applications for citizenship which were received during the period.

For the record, during the same period too, Mohd Azis said, a total of 264,192 Malaysian permanent resident status (MyPR) holders was recorded with the NRD, with Indonesians at the top of the list, totalling 135,701 people, followed by Indian nationals (10,283) and Filipinos (38,131). — Bernama