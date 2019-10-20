PKR: ‘Circumstantial evidence’ exists of plot to oust Amanah, DAP from Pakatan

Saifuddin Nasution said the party had ‘circumstantial evidence’ of attempts to hijack the ruling coalition and sought to warn the public about it. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — PKR has insisted that it has sufficient evidence to prove that a plot exists to remove DAP and Parti Amanah Negara from the federal government, despite a denial by former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein that he was behind it.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party had “circumstantial evidence” of attempts to hijack the ruling coalition and sought to warn the public about it.

“There is circumstantial evidence. There is no need for evidence that is (direct) because is there such evidence in politics?

“There is enough circumstantial evidence for us to get our central leadership council (MPP) to take a stance that the people should know about this attempt to hijack the reform agenda and the rakyat’s decision in the previous general election,” Saifuddin was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Last week, the Pakatan Harapan secretarial council issued a statement urging Hishammuddin to stop his campaign for a new government without DAP and Amanah.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is pictured in Parliament October 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Hishammuddin, who is also Sembrong MP, subsequently refuted allegations that he had a role in attempts to destabilise the coalition, pointing out that he is merely an Opposition MP who has no post whatsoever even within his own party.

Saifuddin Nasution added that those behind the purported plot had possibly wanted to salvage themselves from prosecution.

“This initiative wants to bring back politik usang (old politics) as opposed to the brand of inclusive politics which Pakatan Harapan practices.

“We want to remind the rakyat that those who are pushing this move are those who want to save themselves from actions from the authorities,” he said.

Yesterday PKR’s central leadership council issued a statement urging the public to beware of those who were making backroom deals for personal political gain.

While it did not name any individuals or parties, the statement noted that PKR was on guard against elements from the “old regime”, vowing the combat such elements.