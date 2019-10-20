Domestic Trade Minister assures security of petrol subsidy data

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution is pictured at the Parliament lobby October 15,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BANGI, Oct 20 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail gives his assurance that the Petrol Subsidy Programme (PSP) banking leakage problem has been solved and his ministry has tightened the security of its system for data protection.

He also said that the corrective measures had been taken on its official portal for fuel subsidy recipients within hours after the news reports of a leak was reported on Thursday.

“The problem occurred in a short period of time and it was quickly resolved. The system was successfully protected and the data security of recipients was secured,” he told reporters after launching the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) family sports day here today.

Yesterday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said he had asked for a report from KPDNHEP and the relevant parties on the bank account number of 2.9 million recipients of PSP which were exposed on the PSP official portal.

However, Saifuddin Nasution said the report was no longer necessary because he had contacted Gobind and informed the latter that the problem has been resolved.

Prior to this, KPDNHEP in a statement said that it had upgraded the system and the data security of the website before reactivating it for public access.

Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) recipients from the B40 group who qualify for the PSP can check on their eligibility through the psp.kpdnhep.gov.my. portal starting Oct 15.

Saifuddin Nasution said more than 1.6 million hits were received in the three days since the portal was launched.

“Meanwhile, the portal recorded over 218,000 eligible and updated PSP applications as at Oct 17,” he said.

“The ministry’s focus now is to ensure that no one is left out, so we urge the people to check the KPDNHEP portal and update their information,” he said. — Bernama