Lawyer accuses police of inaction over viral dog video complaint

PETALING JAYA, Oct 18 — Police have yet to act on the abuse report filed by the man who confronted dog catchers in a video shared on social media, his lawyer said.

N. Rajesh, representing 47-year old print shop owner Koh Tat Meng, pointed out that his client lodged a police report over the conduct of the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) workers shortly after the incident took place in Puchong on October 3.

“The police are supposed to take action when a report is lodged, but they never called him in to provide a statement, yet alone investigate,” he told reporters at the Petaling Jaya court complex, where his client was released on bail after pleading not guilty to obstructing public officials from discharging their duties.

Rajesh added that Koh also contacted the police several times, offering to come in and provide a statement for his police report, but was turned down.

“The MPSJ president should also resign immediately, as nothing was done to the council officials who manhandled the dog as well as my client.

“The poor creature was thrown into a van after being caught, and we do not know if it is even still alive. And my client was shoved and pinned against a vehicle by one of the officers and yelled at,” he said.

The lawyer also questioned if Attorney General (AG) Tan Sri Tommy Thomas is aware of the case.

“What is the AG doing, has he seen the video? Does he know my client was assaulted, and is he pushing for investigations?

“Is he also aware that MPSJ officials failed to carry out their duties properly, with those responsible for this brutal and heinous act walk free?” Rajesh asked.

He also urged members of the public to not remain silent and instead advocate for animal rights, as well as supporting Koh’s case.

The video went viral a day after it was recorded. In it, Koh can be seen arguing and pleading with the officers to not use force against the stray dog.

A misunderstanding occurred when Koh tried to tell the officers, who are all Muslims, that Islam does not condone violence towards animals. He was then pinned against the vehicle and told not to bring up the religion again.

After he pleaded not guilty to the charges read out to him at the Magistrate’s Court, presiding judge M. Barath fixed Koh’s bail rate at RM2,000 with his wife Diong Mei Lee acting as surety.

Case management was set for November 26.