Deepavali falls on Oct 27, Hindu Sangam clarifies

Malaysian Hindu Sangam president Datuk RS Mohan Shan speaks during a press conference in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Deepavali this year falls on October 27, the Malaysia Hindu Sangam said today, clearing confusion over the date of the festival.

Its president, Datuk RS Mohan Shan, said the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Dhevasthanam had determined that the festival falls on that date.

He confirmed the date when asked to clear the confusion among some Malaysian Hindus because a few calendars had erroneously marked October 26 as the date for Deepavali.

"Hindus observe Deepavali on Saturthasi Tithi, the 14th day of the month of Iypasi, based on the Hindu panjangam calendar," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Deepavali is celebrated as a significance of the triumph of good over evil. — Bernama