Malaysia’s flying car prototype out at end 2019, says entrepreneur minister

Redzuan said a trip to the Penang island from Kuala Lumpur would only take an hour, using the flying car. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Malaysia's flying car prototype is expected to be launched at the end of 2019, Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof told Parliament today.

The entrepreneur development minister did not give an exact date, but said the “air mobility” will continue to undergo further development when asked about the project during Question Time by Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Vision 2020 was introduced when I was 15 years old. We imagined that there would be flying cars by then. I would like to congratulate the minister for being the only one to keep the promise of Vision 2020.

“I want to know, is there a date that we can see the minister riding the flying car?” the Rembau MP cheekily asked in a supplementary question.

Redzuan replied that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had barred him from the air mobility vehicle unless it was insured.

He added that the air mobility industry has the potential for expansion, listing new types of insurance, financial tech, artificial intelligence and the internet of things among others.

The minister also told Pakatan Harapan backbencher Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin that the vehicle can accommodate two to three passengers.

The Alor Gajah MP said Mas Ermieyati, who is Masjid Tanah MP, is welcome to ride with him during balik kampung trips.

Redzuan also said that the flying car can cut short travelling time.

As example, he said travelling between the Penang island and Kuala Lumpur will only take an hour compared to four hours on the road.