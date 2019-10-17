‘I’m not racist nor political’: Permaisuri Agong says after backlash for retweeting anti-Chinese post

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah grace the Trooping the Colour ceremony in Putrajaya September 12, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaido

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said today she is “not racist nor political”, after she was criticised for retweeting a derogatory post deemed to be attacking the ethnic Chinese.

The Queen posted on Twitter that she retweeted the post by Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz because she disagreed with the protest at University of Malaya (UM) by activist Wong Yan Ke, that was highlighted by the Umno man.

“Maybe everyone misunderstood. I retweeted because I disagreed that the act was taken in a formal event. It was improper and did not respect the ceremony.

“I’m not racist nor political. He should not have done it at a convocation... showing disrespect! Rather unbecoming!" Tunku Azizah tweeted from her @cheminahsayang account.

The Queen’s tweet was in reply to another user who highlighted her action retweeting the post by Tun Faisal attacking the so-called “bangsa DAP” — a veiled reference to the ethnic Chinese — being “insolent” and “terrorists”.

Tun Faisal’s tweet itself had retweeted another user, @mesintaipburuk, who mentioned “bangsa C” and “their people” — both also veiled references to the ethnic Chinese.

Tunku Azizah has since un-retweeted Tun Faisal’s post, and explained in a separate post her feelings on the UM protest.

“If we misbehave with teachers in schools, we will be given detention and the principal will send to our parents, no?

“Because we have been taught to respect. The fifth Rukunegara listed down courtesy and morality,” the Raja Permaisuri Agong added.

Yesterday, the police said they are investigating Wong for allegedly violating UM’s convocation protocol and disrupted the flow of the ceremony on Monday.

Wong explained yesterday his protest against UM vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Rashid was done as a last resort, after the latter ignored students’ complaints on many issues, including increased tuition fees, student buses, campus WiFi, and others.

Wong also denied being a member of or linked to DAP, that is part of the ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan.