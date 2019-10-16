Malaysian NZ mosque shooting victims call on Dr M

Rahimi Ahmad (second from left) and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar (third from left), together with their families, pose for a picture with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today received a courtesy call by two victims of the random shooting incident in Christchurch, New Zealand at his office in Perdana Putra, Putrajaya.

Through the Prime Minister's official Twitter and Facebook postings, the victims, Rahimi Ahmad and Mohd Nazril Hisham Omar were present with their family members.

“In the meeting, both victims shared their feelings of not being vindictive over the incident and were grateful to the support given by the people and government of New Zealand. In fact they see the people in the country showing interest in understanding and learning Islam,” according to the postings attached with four pictures of the meeting.

Rahimi and Mohd Nazril Hisham were among three Malaysians injured in the random shooting incident on Friday, March 15.

Another injured victim, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib lost his son Muhammad Haziq, 17.

Muhammad Haziq was among 50 people killed in a random shooting by a man who is a follower of white supremacy ideology in Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in Christchurch. — Bernama