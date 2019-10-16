Indian Progressive Front president Sambanthan dies

Indian Progressive Front (IPF) president Senator Datuk M. Sambanthan was 54. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — Indian Progressive Front (IPF) president Senator Datuk M. Sambanthan died here, last night. He was 54.

His second son, Ganesh Kumar said Sambanthan died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 11.35pm due to a cardiac arrest.

The funeral is scheduled for today at his house in Semenyih.

“My father was admitted into IJN for a week and went through a bypass operation on Sunday (October 13). He was normal and his pulse at normal rate.

“But he suddenly suffered another heart attack,” he told Bernama when contacted last night.

Sambanthan is survived by his wife M. Jayalakshmi, 52, and three sons including Ganesh and one daughter. — Bernama