Stop trying to push for a Putrajaya without DAP and Amanah, Pakatan tells Hishammuddin

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is pictured at Parliament October 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has urged Umno’s Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to put an end to his attempt to push DAP and Parti Amanah Negara to be excluded from the nation’s administration.

In a joint statement, the Pakatan Harapan secretariat said the coalition’s consensus includes the two parties, in addition to other components such as PKR and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and allies from Parti Warisan Sabah.

“The Pakatan Harapan secretariat urges Umno politician Hishammuddin and his friends to stop their campaign to propose the idea of a government without the participation of DAP and Amanah,” PH said.

“Hishammuddin, in his writing and interviews, has given a signal towards returning to race-based politics and governance. This is archaic politics that completely goes against the inclusive politics pioneered by PH.”

The statement was signed by PH secretariat chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah; PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution and his counterparts from Bersatu and Amanah, Datuk Wira Marzuki Yahya and Datuk Wira Anuar Tahir; and DAP national organising secretary Anthony Loke.

This comes as PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly made a veiled reference towards the Sembrong MP’s attempts while debating the Budget 2020 speech in Parliament earlier today.

Anwar had reportedly mentioned an alleged effort by the former defence miniser and other Umno lawmakers to derail the succession plan for Anwar to take over as prime minister.

PH also highlighted today that the pact has agreed on January 7 last year over several core issues to unite the public to reject Barisan Nasional’s racial politics that has dragged the country into a global kleptocratic scandal.

“Any ‘mischievous’ attempts to return to such politics after we affected change on May 9 last year is a backward move that will not even be recorded in the footnotes of history.

“Instead, it will allow kleptocrats and their accomplices to return to power,” it said.