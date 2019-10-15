Mujahid: Adoption of ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin’ concept based on local Islamic practices

Mujahid stated that the policy is a continuation of previous policies such as 'Islam Hadhari' and 'Wasatiyyah'. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Oct 15 — The Mercy To All Creations (Rahmatan Lil Alamin) policy which will be implemented by the government will have a Malaysian model which also takes into consideration numerous aspects as its axis, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof.

He said among the aspects that were also embraced towards the drafting of the policy were the Federal Constitution, racial diversity, customs and traditions and Parliamentary democracy.

“Also taken into account are issues which influence Islamic practices in the context of negative practises from outside. As such, the Malaysian model lays down the definition which will determine the policies which are based on reality

“It will decide those policies which are suitable to be practiced without us losing our principles. It is very elastic following the local context as long as it does divert from the principles,” he told a media conference after the 2019 Negri Sembilan Maqasid Syariah (goals or objectives of Syariah) Town Hall session here today.

The programme was launched by Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. Also present were Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM) director-general Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim, executive councillors and 300 participants comprising government servants.

Negri Sembilan was the last of six states in the implementation of the Town Hall session on Maqasid Syariah, for this year.

Commenting on the feedback from non-Muslims who also attended, Mujahid said it was very encouraging, in fact, some of them had understood the philosophy behind the policy, which would be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, later.

Earlier, Mujahid, in the explanation session, stated that the policy, which was drafted well and comprehensively, was a continuation of previous policies such as Islam Hadhari and Wasatiyyah.

“The policy today we name as the Rahmah (Mercy) approach, it is born not only from the need in the country but also globally. Today Islam has two extreme perceptions, namely, a radical religion and another, Islamophobia, which see whatever is linked to Islam as negative.

“So, based on this, we created the idea of Rahmatan Lil Alamin. The past policies also had Maqasid, but I notice, they were only called indexes. But today, we place the maqasid not merely in the context of indexes but as the framework to think to ensure the decisions we make are in fitting with the impact on the communities in the country,” he said.

In another development, Mujahid, when asked to comment on an issue which viraled on the social media on the 2019 Tun Razak Cup Debating Competition which claimed that the topic to be debated did not take into consideration the sensitivity of Islam, he said he would seek an explanation from the Ministry of Education on the matter.

“So, I need to seek further explanations from the Ministry of Education because it is under federal, (whether) true or otherwise that there is such a topic to be debated, because if there is (such a topic that will be debated), then indeed homosexualism is not accepted by Islam.

“Of the myriad of topics available, why pick that. I will not make any comment until the Minister of Education (Dr Maszlee Malik) himself scrutinises the matter,” he said.

Today, the Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association (MMLA) president, Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar was reported to have urged the Ministry of Education to take action on the organiser of the 2019 Tun Razak Cub Debating Competition quickly as a lesson for not looking after religious sensitivities in Malaysia. — Bernama