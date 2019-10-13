Flash floods force 150 Hulu Langat residents to evacuate

HULU LANGAT, Oct 13 — Over 150 residents in Hulu Langat were relocated to a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Serai here after their homes were inundated by flash floods, yesterday evening.

Hulu Langat Member of Parliament Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus said cleaning works were being carried out at four most affected villages, namely, Kampung Sungai Serai, Kampung Sungai Semungkis, Kampung Sungai Gahal and Kampung Batu 10 Cheras, with the affected residents expected to return home today.

“The water started to recede at 4am today. So, we endeavoured to clean several houses, a primary religious school and a mosque in Kampung Sungai Serai which were affected by the flood.

“We are also focusing on the temporary relief centre so that we can help the Social Welfare Department provide the best service for the flood victims, and most importantly, they are safe,” he told reporters after checking out the flood situation here today.

He said he would liaise directly with the Hulu Langat District and Land Office, Drainage and Irrigation Department and sub-district headmen on the possibilities of floods so that aid could be given much earlier in future.

Sixty Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel and villagers went down to the ground to help the Fire and Rescue Department and Malaysian Civil Defence Force to clean up the areas in Hulu Langat which were affected by the floods.

Yesterday, continuous heavy rains for more than two hours from 5pm resulted in 46 houses in Hulu Langat being inundated by flash floods.

Forty houses in Kampung Sungai Gahal and six in Kampung Sungai Semungkis were inundated by three to four feet of flood waters.

In the meantime, Hasanuddin said the provision of RM300 million by the government for the maintenance and upgrading of national schools including building new schools in Hulu Langat as announced in the Budget 2020 showed the concern of the government for the people.

Without mentioning the number of new schools, he said of the 121 existing schools in Hulu Langat currently, some had high numbers of students in a class and required new schools. — Bernama