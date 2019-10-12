Cops nab school teacher for illegal motorcycle racing in Penang

Police said the 25-year-old teacher was arrested with the 31-year-old motorcyclist in a road bully operation held at 2am today. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 12 — A secondary school teacher was arrested for illegal motorcycle racing in Bayan Lepas, here early this morning.

The teacher was believed to have been racing with another motorcyclist from the intersection of Jalan Kampung Jawa towards Medan Selera Kampung Jawa at Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu, Bayan Lepas near here early this morning.

Barat Daya District Police Chief Supt AA Anbalagan said the 25-year-old teacher was arrested with the 31-year-old motorcyclist in a road bully operation held at 2am today.

“The teacher who teaches at a school at the Timur Laut district was riding a yellow Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle while the other rider was using a red Aprilia RSV4 high-powered motorcycle,” he said here today.

He said the two men had been given police bail and the case was being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama