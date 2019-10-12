Balloon explosion: Six victims warded for burns and skin peel

The helium balloons exploded at the tail end of the Education Ministry’s 2019 National Sports Month event at Dataran Putrajaya October 12, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 — Six victims of the helium balloon explosion incident here today are still being treated at the Putrajaya Hospital, while 10 others have been allowed to go home, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said five adults and an eight-year-old girl have been warded for further treatment after suffering “second-degree burns” and peeling of the skin.

“The victims are in stable condition and the hospital will continue to monitor their current state of trauma and follow it up with counselling,” he said when met by reporters at the hospital here today.

Dr Dzulkefly, who was informed of the incident while attending a programme in Ipoh, said the cause of the incident was still being investigated. — Bernama