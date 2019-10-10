Grass cutter finds body parts scattered along Melaka road

A policeman carries a bag believed to contain a dismembered body part in Kampung Ladang Krubong, Melaka October 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 10 — A grass cutter was going about his business along the road shoulder of the main road of Kampung Ladang near the Krubong industrial area here today when he made a shocking find.

At 4pm, the 37-year-old man stumbled across eight human parts strewn on the ground along his grass cutting route.

He immediately lodged a police report at the Tanjung Minyak police station.

A policeman recovers a dismembered body part in Kampung Ladang Krubong, Melaka October 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the parts were a least five days old but declined to give details.

“We are as yet unable to ascertain whether the parts belong to one or more than one victim. We have to await forensic analyses at the Melaka Hospital for conclusive details,” was all he was willing to say when met by reporters at the scene.

The area was cordoned off and media personnel were not allowed to get near.

Police have classified the case as murder. Anyone with missing family members or information on the case is urged to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama