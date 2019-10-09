Muhyiddin: 30 investigation papers opened on racism since May 2018

Muhyiddin said the police are actively monitoring social media for offensive messages. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told Dewan Rakyat today that 30 investigation papers (IP) related to racism was opened by Malaysia Royal Police (PDRM) between May 2018 and Sept this year.

Of the cases, he said, two were brought to court and currently at the trial stage.

“Ten were referred to the deputy public prosecutor and been classified as NFA (no further action), while the balance of 18 are still under police investigation,” he said in a written statement posted in the Malaysian Parliament’s website.

He was responding to Dr Azman Ismail (PH-Kuala Kedah) who had asked about the number of individuals that had been charged in court for circulating racist messages since May 2018, and the punishment imposed.

Muhyiddin said the police were also monitoring offensive messages on social media and would take the necessary action to safeguard racial harmony.

“Any issue involving racial sentiment will be addressed, taking into account the importance of public safety and order, in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“PDRM will conduct the investigations meticulously to ensure that the actions taken could mollify racial and religious hatred,” he said. — Bernama