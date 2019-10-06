SPV 2030 will ensure economic development and prosperity for all, says Dzulkefly

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday will drive the country’s economic development in a more equitable, fair and inclusive manner. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Oct 6 — The Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday will drive the country’s economic development in a more equitable, fair and inclusive manner.

Johor Housing, Communications and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the WKB2030 not only outlined the country’s economic future but it was also a major effort by the government to restructure the country’s economy within 10 years.

“It is not only for the country’s economy to be sustainable but also to ensure the distribution of the country’s economy to be more equitable, fair and inclusive,” he told Bernama here today.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister officially launched WKB2030 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, which has been declared the economic direction of the country for a period of 10 years from 2021-2030.

Dr Mahathir announced that there were nine target groups to be given priority in the implementation of WKB2030 to enable their socio-economic status to be restored.

The groups comprise the B40 group, the hardcore poor and the economically vulnerable, communities in the economic transition, the Orang Asli, Bumiputera in Sabah and Sarawak, the disabled, youth, women, children and the senior citizens.

Dr Mahathir said the selection of the group would ensure they were not left behind in enjoying the fruits of economic development.

The third strategic focus on human capital shows the government’s determination to produce more skilled young workers in the future.

Kedah Education and Human Resources Committee chairperson Dr Salmee Said said the government’s move to set at least 60 per cent of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) holders to pursue studies in Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was also seen as a guarantee to provide greater job opportunities for them.

“When these SPM graduates join the TVET field, they will be able to meet the needs of the industry that truly requires skilled workers.

“However, if they do not have the opportunity to work in the industry at all, with the skills that they have they can create their own jobs and this could reduce unemployment,” he said.

The inclusion of the community at all levels is crucial for the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 to be felt enjoyed at the grassroots level, Sabah Education and Innovation assistant minister Jenifer Lasimbang said.

She said the people also need to provide feedback to the federal and state governments on the type of development they need.

“The grassroots and the local community should inform of their needs because they know their needs better,” she told reporters after opening the Lifelong Learning carnival at Penampang Community College, here today.

On the carnival, the Moyog assemblyman said the involvement of local communities in such programmes were encouraged in efforts to produce skilled women.

A total of 237 participants took part in the short two-day course ending today including PVC plastic basket weaving, how to make Baju Kurung Riau, basic hairstyling and ribbon embroidery. — Bernama