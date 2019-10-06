Nasi lemak cause of food poisoning at Malay Dignity Congress, says Selangor Health director

General view of Melawati Stadium during the Malay Dignity Congress October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Oct 6 — The nasi lemak served by the organiser of the Malay Dignity Congress held here today was found to be the cause of the food poisoning that affected 197 participants.

Selangor Health Director Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim this was based on analysis of food samples taken at the location of the event.

“All of the victims were university students who ate the nasi lemak when they arrived for the programme this morning.

“The cause of the poisoning is obtained based on five nasi lemak samples that were left at the location of the event,” he said in a statement today.

He said the department received a report on the incident at about 11.15 am today.

“We received a report that some of the victims had symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting, following which an emergency team was sent to the location,” he said, adding that the 197 food poisoning victims were sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang, Shah Alam Hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital and the Petaling District Health Centre for treatment. — Bernama