Foul-smelling water: 27 areas in Selangor back to normal

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) has resolved as of 6pm, the foul-smelling water issue for 27 areas in Selangor.

Its Customer Relations and Communications chief Abdul Raof Ahmad in a statement today said another six areas were still facing the problem.

He said the affected areas were Puchong Prima, Seri Kembangan and Saujana Puchong in Petaling; Seksyen 3, Bangi in Hulu Langat; Salak Tinggi, Sepang; and Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat.

Aside from inspecting and cleaning the piping system in the affected areas, Air Selangor had also inspected and cleaned 160 service reservoirs.

“The inspection as well as cleaning of the reservoirs and distribution system is still going on and Air Selangor is making every effort to restore the situation to normal,” he said.

The public may contact 15300 or WhatsApp to 019-2800919/019-2816793 to lodge their complaints. — Bernama