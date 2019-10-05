SPV 2030: Countering subversive elements among measures taken to preserve sovereignty

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad officiates the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― Countering subversive elements capable of jeopardising the nation’s identity are among the measures taken to preserve Malaysia’s sovereignty.

According to the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 (WKB2030) document launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today, that is among the four main democratic and stability principles to be emphasised.

The others include the empowerment of national security from all aspects, clear separation of powers between the executive, legislative and the judiciary and shared responsibility to preserve the nation’s stability.

The document also outlined the definition of democracy and stability as cultivating democratic principles in the country’s administration besides protecting its sovereignty and its borders from all forms of threats.

It went on to state that the country’s administration was guided by the rule of law that guarantees the rights and freedom of its citizens as outlined by the Federal Constitution.

It stated that the people’s security must continue to be protected through fair and firm enforcement, while adding that the fortification of the country’s borders and sovereignty were important to ensure Malaysia remains peaceful, prosperous and stable.

“This can only be achieved when policies are respected and embraced by all strata of society,” the document stated.

In maintaining peace, prosperity and stability, policies must stress upon aspects concerning the country’s sovereignty, mature society, ownership of shared responsibility and a fine balance between rights and responsibility.

“Democracy and stability do not just mean preserving government institutions but the rights of the people as voters.

“There must be clear separation of powers between the executive, legislative and the judiciary to ensure policies implemented are meant for the nation’s peace, prosperity and stability and the people’s benefit,” the book stated. ― Bernama