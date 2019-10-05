Dr M launches Shared Prosperity Vision, new roadmap to make Malaysia roar by 2030

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) arrives at the launch of Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 ceremony in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 ― In a glittering ceremony, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched today the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s roadmap for Malaysia to progress as a nation towards becoming a real Asian tiger once more within a span of just 10 years.

In his speech, the prime minister said the main aim of the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) is to restore Malaysia’s economy and provide a decent living standard to all Malaysians ― regardless of their ethnicity, social class and location ― by the year 2030.

He said that like a cancer, the nation’s economy had been marred by rampant corruption and power abuses in the past 20 years and the unequal distribution of wealth needed to be fixed immediately so all Malaysians, especially those who had been neglected, could receive an equitable share.

He noted that past affirmative action policies that aimed to help the Bumiputera community as the country’s largest demographic group that was economically stunted had failed, due to opportunistic people who abused their powers.

“The issue here is not the Bumiputera agenda but the abuse of power and corruption that is never ending. These practices have deprived the Bumiputera in need of their opportunities and support.

“As a doctor, the only way I see to get rid of this cancer is to cut it and throw it away,” he told a large audience at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

