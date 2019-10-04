Dr M advises Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam to step down as chief executive

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a news conference in Hong Kong September 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Carrie Lam should relinquish her position as Hong Kong’s chief executive following the prolonged demonstrations that have shaken the Chinese territory, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The prime minister said it was the best option for the embattled Lam, noting she is caught in a dilemma between following her conscience and following orders from Beijing.

“The fact is that she is in a dilemma; she has to obey the masters and at the same time she has to ask her conscience.

“Her conscience says that the people of Hong Kong are right in rejecting the law, but on the other hand she knows the consequences of rejecting the law.

“But for the administrator, I think, the best thing to do is resign,” he said during the launch of the regional LawAsia Constitutional and Rule of Law Conference 2019 here.

