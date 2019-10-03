IGP: Police waiting for AG’s instructions on slain fireman Adib’s case

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to the media at the 3rd Battalion General Operations Force base in Bidor, Perak September 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are waiting for further instructions from Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas on the investigation into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said his department had not received any further instructions.

“Once we receive it, we will look into it and see what the PDRM can do,” he said shortly after the press conference at the launch of the Home Affairs Security and Public Order Policy (DKKA) at the KDN Complex, here.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) assistant director of the prosecution and legal division SAC Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said the PDRM would call back individuals who had been detained in connection with the investigation into the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib in the event of new leads.

Earlier, police arrested 12 individuals to assist in the investigation of the case and they were released on police bail.

The Shah Alam Coroner’s Court on Friday ruled that the death of Muhammad Adib, who was severely injured in a riot at the site of Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya, near here, last year, was the result of a crime committed by more than two or three individuals.

Following this, the PDRM will take appropriate action to investigate and identify the parties involved in Muhammad Adib’s death. — Bernama