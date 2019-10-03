Bag of fireworks found in bedroom, court told in Cradle CEO murder trial

Samirah Muzaffar, accused of murdering her husband, Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan, attends her trial at the Shah Alam High Court October 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Oct 3 — A plastic bag containing fireworks was discovered in the room where Cradle Fund chief executive Nazrin Hassan’s body was found after a fire engulfed his double-storey semi-detached house’s bedroom, the High Court heard during his murder trial today.

Damansara Fire and Rescue Department fireman Stanley Sigau Nyalang testified that he discovered the plastic bag placed near the television cabinet in the room on June 14, 2018.

“I also saw the bed in the room was burnt completely and the wall behind the burnt bed looked as if it was struck by sparks from fireworks, however, I am unable to ascertain whether it was the source,” he said in his testimony.

Earlier in court, Stanley said he was assigned as a rescuer to save any victims involved in a fire and had entered Nazrin’s Mutiara Damansara home after the fire at the house was extinguished by his colleagues.

“When I entered the room, I saw fireman Tanhoss already inside and I noticed the body of a male victim lying face-up beside a bed.

“He was only clad in his underwear and had burn marks on the right side of the face, chest and leg,” he said, referring to Nazrin’s corpse.

Previously it was mentioned in court that Tanhoss or Tanhoss Bah Agem, was the acting operations supervisor for the fireman team when they responded to the emergency call from Nazrin’s home on June 14.

According to his observation, Stanley said he also saw a hole wound on the victim’s head as if Nazrin was beaten but was unable to determine what would have caused the wound.

He then described the wound measured about three to four centimetres, along with a pool of blood near the victim’s head.

“Fireman Tanhoss then ordered me not to touch the corpse and to wait for the forensics team to arrive at the scene,” he added.

Stanley’s testimony also corroborated another witness’ testimony given in court previously by police Inspector Anestassia Chin Fat who was the first investigating officer on-site when she was assigned to the case.

In her testimony, she told the court she saw cuts on Nazrin’s face and injuries on the head along with burn marks on the left shoulder.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel Muhammad Rezza Rosli is pictured at the Shah Alam High Court October 3, 2019.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

Meanwhile another witness, Damansara Fire and Rescue Department fireman Muhammad Rezza Rusli also testified he saw Nazrin’s corpse was stiff-looking after he performed ventilation to release the smoke trapped inside the room.

Muhammad Rezza, who was also the first person to see Nazrin’s body after the fire was extinguished, then called for Tanhoss to perform vital signs check on the neck and hand.

He said he was only able to see Nazrin’s body lying on the ground after ventilating the room for five minutes as the smoke was too thick.

When asked if he had touched the corpse, Muhammad Rezza said he did not.

Muhammad Rezza also said he observed a teenager exiting the house while carrying a box whose contents were not known when he was waiting outside the house for the forensics team to arrive.

He later positively identified the teenager mentioned in his testimony as one of the juveniles accused present in court today.

When cross-examined by defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on whether there was any suspicion and whether the contents were checked, Muhammad Rezza replied in the negative.

Nazrin’s widow Samirah Muzaffar, two teenage boys aged 17 and 14, as well as an Indonesian, Eka Wahyu Lestari, who is still at large, were charged with his murder at a home in the Mutiara Homes neighbourhood between 11.30pm on June 13, 2018 and 4am the following day.

All four are charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read with Section 34 of the same Act, which provides for the mandatory death sentence if found guilty.

The hearing before High Court judge Datuk Ab. Karim Ab. Rahman resumes at 9am tomorrow.