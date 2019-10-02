Malaysian Nuclear Agency to conduct comprehensive 5G tech study

A woman uses a smartphone as she walks pass a 5G logo during the launch of the 5G Showcase in Putrajaya April 18, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The Malaysian Nuclear Agency (Nuclear Malaysia) will conduct a thorough study together with stakeholders — the Ministry of Health included — on the impact and benefits of 5G technology on people, beginning the end of the year.

“We’ve got some new equipment to measure and assess radiation level safety and more,” said Nuclear Malaysia director-general, Dr Mohd Abd Wahab Yusof, after launching the 9th International Conference on Non-Ionizing Radiation themed ‘5G: Transforming Our Future’ at Hotel Istana today.

“We’re conducting the study in Malaysia because we’ve only been disseminating information on 5G benefits and impact based on research from overseas,” he added.

The aim of the three-day gathering which started yesterday and with the participation of over 100 researchers, academicians, local and international industry players and others, is to shed light on non-ionizing radiation (NRI) utilisation in various fields like medical, telecommunications and electronics.

Nuclear Malaysia research officer, Roha Tukimin, said with the launch of 5G technology, telecommunications towers will increase and be closer to inhabited areas to enable things like smart cities and robotic technology.

However, exposure to NIR radio frequency (RF) does not impact health and, in actual fact, the Malaysian Communications & Multimedia Commission (SKMM) has set the RF limit at 1,000 microwatts per square metre, she said. — Bernama