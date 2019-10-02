Govt needs to introduce Equitable Opportunity Act, says UKM chairman

Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said the government needs to consider the promulgation of the Equitable Opportunity Act on the needs-based basis in line with the original objective of Vision 2020 to create a developed country that strives for inclusive and sustainable economic growth. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The government needs to consider the promulgation of the Equitable Opportunity Act on the needs-based basis in line with the original objective of Vision 2020 to create a developed country that strives for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) board of directors chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said needs-based basis means only those who need help would receive assistance regardless of their race or ethnic group.

He said the more universal approach would gain broad support both domestically and globally and could be implemented without changing or undermining Bumiputera’s position as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“The use of the phrase ‘equitable opportunity’ takes into account the background and socioeconomic position of individuals and many are aware that there is still prejudice or discrimination against Bumiputera,” he told Bernama via a Whatsapp platform.

Wahid, who is former Perbadanan Nasional Bhd chairman, said hence, it is time for Malaysia to introduce the Equitable Opportunit Act and set up an Equitable Opportunity Commission to monitor and enforce the Act.

On the other hand, he said a new approach is needed to tackle the economic, socio-economic and well-being issues confronting Bumiputera.

“After more than 40 years of the New Economic Policy’s implementation, the affirmative action has contributed to the rise of Bumiputera’s economy, such as the growth of equity holdings from 2.4 per cent in 1970 to 23 per cent in 2012 and an increase in the number of Bumiputera professionals, especially in medicine, law and engineering.

“However, there is still room for improvement. As Bumiputera formed the majority and many of them are in the low-income group, most of the benefits will be enjoyed by the Bumiputera community,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also proposed the inclusion of a third language learning in the primary and secondary school curriculum made up of Mandarin, Tamil, Arabic or Japanese, to strengthen the country’s human capital potential, as well as enhance employment and business opportunities among Malaysians.

“We are aware that China will eventually become the world’s largest economy, and at present Malaysia’s trade with China accounts for 15 per cent of its total trade and this will increase to 20 per cent.

“Likewise, investment and tourist arrivals from China are expected to be the country’s biggest contributors to investment and tourism.

“So, if Bumiputeras and Indians do not speak Mandarin, then they will be left out of business opportunities and dealings with Chinese companies, and this will negatively impact their employment and business opportunities,” he added. — Bernama