Ex-Treasury office secretary charged with graft, cheating

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — A former secretary at the Finance Ministry’s Treasury deputy secretary-general (Investment)’s office was today charged with three counts of corruption and two alternative charges of cheating, involving the purchase of a government property in Hong Kong last year.

Rohaya Sabot, 39, who is still attached with the same ministry but holding a different position claimed trial to the charges.

On the first count, she allegedly solicited RM3 million from Wan Mohamad Wan Yusuf as an inducement to help him secure as Allied Vantage International Group Limited (AVL) representative, an offer to purchase Bangunan Malaysia, located at 47-50, Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong for his company.

She is accused of committing the offence at Papparich [email protected], Lot B2-G-2 Ayer 8, Precinct 8, Putrajaya, on Nov 25, 2018.

On the second count, she is accused of corruptly accepting RM50,000 from Wan Mohamad via cash transfer from a CIMB bank account to her Maybank Islamic Berhad account.

On the third count, she is accused of corruptly accepting RM3,000 via cash deposit into her Maybank account from the same individual.

She allegedly committed the two offences at Maybank Islamic Berhad Al-Idrus, Kuching branch and Wisma Satok branch in Jalan Satok, Kuching, Sarawak on Dec 14, 2018 and Dec 26, 2018 respectively.

Rohaya is also accused on two alternative charges of misleading Wan Mohamad to believe she could assist him to secure the offer for AVL to purchase the property, thereby inducing him to transfer RM50,000 from a CIMB account and depositing RM3,000 cash into her bank account.

She allegedly committed the two offences at the same place and time.

Sessions Court Judge Azman Ahmad set RM30,000 as bail with one surety, and ordered the accused’s passport to be impounded by the court and to report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)’s office on the first week of every month pending disposal of the case.

The court set Oct 29 for next mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong represented the MACC while Rohaya was represented by counsel Ravin Jay. — Bernama