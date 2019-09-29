Water supply recovery in Selangor at 81pc

The water supply of 81 per cent of the 372,031 account holders of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in four districts was reported to have recovered as of 6pm today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The water supply of 81 per cent of the 372,031 account holders of Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in four districts was reported to have recovered as of 6pm today.

According to a statement from Air Selangor today, the break-down in recoveries were, namely, Petaling district (72 per cent), Hulu Langat (96 per cent), Kuala Langat (61 per cent) and Sepang (85 per cent).

Yesterday, Air Selangor announced that the Semenyih River Water Treatment was fully shut down after a raw water odour pollution incident allegedly sourced from the Sewage Treatment Plant in Bandar Bukit Mahkota.

A total 204 areas involving 372,031 registered customers’ accounts in the four districts were affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption following the odour pollution.

The statement also said that water tanker lorries were mobilised and 10 local services centres would be operating for 24 hours a day until the supplies fully recovered.

The public could refer to the cell phone application ‘Air Selangor’ or the website www.airselangor.com for further information. — Bernama