Police to look into claim 200,000 people given citizenship certificates

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that the police would investigate the claim further. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, Sept 29 — The police have confirmed receiving a report against the owner of a Twitter account ‘TengkuRajaAlamShah’ over his claim that 200,000 people have been granted a new citizenship certificate and pledged to repay the good deeds of the Pakatan Harapan government, today.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that the police would investigate further concerning the claim following the report.

“A report has just been made, we will take action. There is no arrest to date,” he told reporters after closing the 2019 Inspector-General of Police Cup Tug-O-War and Athletics Championship here today.

The media today reported that the National Registration Department (NRD) had lodged a police report this morning at 11 am at the Putrajaya district police headquarters in connection with the claim of the Twitter account owner.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs also denied the claim.

In another development, Mazlan was asked to comment on an international media report claiming that fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low was now in Los Angeles, United States.

He replied that the police had no information on the matter.

‘’Ask them (international media). I don’t know,’’ he said.

On the latest development following the ruling of the Shah Alam Coroner’s Court on Friday that fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death last year, after a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya, was a criminal action, Mazlan said the police had never stopped investigating the case.

‘’We are still continuing (investigations). That’s all,’’ he said and refused to comment further. — Bernama