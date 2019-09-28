Women in Sarawak in good hands, says CM

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the state government will continue to provide sufficient support for women to ensure that their roles are not only appreciated, but their socioeconomic status is also uplifted. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 28 — The state government will continue to provide sufficient support for women to ensure that their roles are not only appreciated, but their socioeconomic status is also uplifted.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg gave his assurance to thousands of women attending the Sarawak Women’s Day 2019 celebration here, today, that they were in good hands.

Abang Johari also expressed his appreciation towards Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud who was then the state chief minister, to come up with policies focusing on women’s socioeconomic development, to elevate women in the state at the far higher position than they were used to in the past.

“We can see that Sarawakian women are now able to nurture their talents in their efforts to improve their socioeconomic position, in line with the development of the state.

“Therefore, I express my gratitude for the policies that served as the cornerstone for the state government today to continue the efforts in enhancing the role of women in Sarawak. Thank you Tun (Abdul Taib) and we will continue the efforts,” he said in his speech.

Also present were Abdul Taib and his wife, Toh Puan Ragad Kurdi Taib; Sarawak Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Childhood and Family Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah and other state cabinet ministers.

Abang Johari has also approved Fatimah’s request for another RM1 million allocation for the setting up of TASKA in several government agencies in the state.

Meanwhile, the annual Sarawak Women’s Day celebration today also witnessed four outstanding women and an organisation were honoured for their contribution.

The four women recipients were Wong Siong Tiong who served the Royal Malaysia Police in Sarawak for 31 years; Datin Amar Fatimah Jamil, active member in several non-governmental organisations in the state; Nur Rahamah Ranong Abdullah @ Ranong Peru, of Lun Bawang ethnic, who succeeded in her venture in e-commerce; and Paliani Samba Bilaidom @ Lucy Lingam, first Indian woman appointed as Kapitan in the state.

Another award recipient was the non-profit care organisation, the Pertubuhan Kanak-kanak Keperluan Istimewa Sarawak (Pibakat).

Earlier, Abang Johari launched ePreneur application, to serve as a hub for registered entrepreneurs under the Jabatan Wanita Kebajikan Sarawak, to market their products and services. — Bernama