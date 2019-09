According to the Pertubuhan Kerabat D’Raja Kelantan Al-Muhammadi Facebook page, Sultan Ismail Petra died at 8.11am at the royal ward of the Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Baru. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama News Channel

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Sultan Ismail Petra died at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Baru, Kelantan this morning.

According to the Pertubuhan Kerabat D’Raja Kelantan Al-Muhammadi Facebook page, the father of the present Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, died at 8.11am at the royal ward of the hospital.

He had been sultan of the state from 1979 until 2010.

