Rina Harun: Village Botany programme can reduce expenditure

NILAI, Sept 28 — A total of 3,000 participants are targeted for the Village Botany programme (Botani Desa), established to plant crops near homes, to reduce food expenses.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the programme targeted single mothers and housewives from the low-income group (B40) nationwide.

“The Village Botany programme is part of the Family Well-being programme under the Community Development Department (KEMAS) stressing on planting, care and yield harvesting techniques.

“The optimum use of land can save on kitchen expenses and generate supplementary revenue sources if it is done seriously,” she told reporters after launching the programme here today.

At the event, Rina also opened the state level Woman My Inspiration (Wanita Inspirasiku) (WINS) programme, which was also attended by State Rural Development Committee chairman Ismail Ahmad and KEMAS deputy director-general Ahmad Kamal Idris Mohd Nawawi

A total 187 series of courses were held at 287 KEMAS skills classes in each state for the programme. The programme was in collaboration between KEMAS, Department of Agriculture Malaysia, Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and non-government organisations (NGO).

Rina said those eligible for the programme could apply through KEMAS, and at the early stage, each participant would be issued basic equipment, seeds and fertilisers.

In another development, she said her ministry was seeking a threefold increase in allocation under Budget 2020 to boost the socio-economic standard and human capital of the rural communities.

“We want to focus on welfare project for the people’s well-being and not just for infrastructure and physical developments.

“For example, the ministry has obtained the budget to install village street lights this year and next year,” she said.

She said the ministry had also requested an additional allocation to upgrade and build new homes under the hardcore poor people’s housing project (PPRT).

“Subsequently, (funds to build) roads to connect villages, surau and community hall repairs. These are the basic facilities the communities need other than water supply and electricity,” she added. — Bernama