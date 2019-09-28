Foul smell at raw water source, 204 areas in Selangor to face supply disruption

Operation at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has been completely halted due to foul smell in Sungai Semenyih. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Operation at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has been completely halted due to foul smell in Sungai Semenyih.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement today, said the move would result in 204 areas, involving 372,031 registered subscribers in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang, facing unscheduled water supply disruption.

When the plant will resume operation and the water supply will be restored cannot be ascertained at the moment as it will depend on the extent of the pollution, it said.

According to Air Selangor, its river monitoring team, PASKAL, and Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) have detected the source of the pollution, which is from the Sewerage Treatment Plant in Bandar Bukit Mahkota, and the relevant authorities had been instructed to take immediate action to stop the pollution.

According to the statement, the pollution incident was the fourth time this year that operations of major plants had to be stopped, causing large-scale water supply disruption in large areas.

Air Selangor will make announcements and issue updates on the situation from time to time, as well as take necessary actions to reduce the impact of the water supply disruption on consumers, it said.

The public can also refer to the Air Selangor mobile phone application or its website at www.airselangor.com for more information. — Bernama