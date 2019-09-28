Fate of three kidnapped Indonesians still unknown

TAWAU, Sept 28 — The fate of three Indonesian fishermen believed to have been abducted by a kidnapping for ransom group in the waters off Geem Reef, Tambisan, Tungku, remains unknown.

Head of the Indonesian Consulate in Tawau, Sulistijo Djati Ismojo, said to date there has been no sign of the kidnapping group contacting either the employer or families of the victims.

“We have not received any information; their status is still unknown. Normally kidnappers would contact the family or employer,” she told reporters when met at the Tropical Rainforest Run 2019 here today.

According to Djati, two families of the kidnap victims had been identified and informed of the abduction.

On September 23, three fishermen known as Maharudi Lunani, 48, Muhammad Farhan, 27, and Samiun Maneu, 27, were abducted by seven armed men in a pump boat in Tambisan waters. — Bernama