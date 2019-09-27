Perak Fire Dept: Overturned chemical-laden tanker near Bagan Serai relocated yesterday

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operation assistant director Mohamad Yunus Abu said the tanker was believed to have entered the wrong side of the road, before it skidded and overturned — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 27 — After 41 hours, an overturned tanker carrying more than 20,000 litres of acetone in Kampung Parit Mentara 3, Bagan Serai, was finally lifted and removed from the village.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department operation assistant director Mohamad Yunus Abu said the tanker was believed to have entered the wrong side of the road, before it skidded and overturned into a canal at 5am on Wednesday.

Two cranes were used to lift the tanker back on its wheels at 10.30pm last night before the vehicle being towed out of the village, he said in a statement here today.

He said the operation in the village was stopped at 11.30pm.

A total of 35 firefighters, including personnel from the Hazmat Unit, were involved in the operation and four families living within 100 metres of the site were asked to evacuate their homes due to risk.

Acetone is a colourless chemical, volatile and highly flammable and is often used as a solvent in paint and nail polish.

Fire and Rescue Department yesterday confirmed that no hazardous materials were found in the village following the incident. — Bernama