Penang exco: Deadline to appeal assessment rate review final

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said ratepayers must submit their objections and appeals by October 14. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 27 — The Penang government will not extend the deadline for ratepayers to submit their appeals or objections against reviews of their property assessment rates, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman said ratepayers must submit their objections and appeals by October 14.

“The notice of the review was sent out some time ago so they had enough time to submit their appeals, it was a simple process,” he said.

He said the notice came with a section for ratepayers to fill in their objections that they could then submit to their respective city councils.

“After they submit their appeals, the city councils will process it and then call them in for hearing on their appeals so they will need to present their grounds for their appeal then,” he said.

Both the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) notified ratepayers in the state of a review of property assessment rates for 2020 about two weeks ago.

In the review, the annual value of properties have been updated so the assessment rates were reduced to mitigate the impact of higher annual value.

Jagdeep, in announcing the review, said both councils have not reviewed the rate and annual value of properties for 15 years.

The review caused an uproar as ratepayers claimed the amount they had to pay had increased between 60 to 98 per cent.

In a bid to explain the calculations behind the review of the annual value for properties, MBPP will set up information booths at nine locations for the next three weekends.

There will be booths at Gurney Paragon, Queensbay Mall, Tesco Jelutong and Balik Pulau Market on September 28, October 5 and October 12 from 11am to 9pm.

There will be booths at Gurney Plaza, Tesco Tanjung Tokong, Sunshine Square Bayan Baru, Sunshine Farlim and Balik Pulau Market on September 29, October 6 and October 13 from 11am to 9pm. The booth at the Balik Pulau Market will be open from 7.30am to 1pm.

Jagdeep said MBSP will also set up information booths on the mainland to assist ratepayers in Seberang Perai.