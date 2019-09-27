Factory worker charged with murdering ex-wife in Prima Damansara

Zulkifli Joned was charged with murdering Nor Hidayah Ahmad at the Rampai Idaman flats in Prima Damansara on September 10. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — A factory worker was charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with the murder of his 30-year-old ex-wife, whose body was found wrapped in a blanket and covered with a mattress, in a flat in Prima Damansara, early this month.

No plea was recorded from the accused, Zulkifli Joned, 40, who was clad in a pink shirt before magistrate Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir, as the case will be heard in the High Court which has the authority to try murder cases.

Zulkifli was charged with murdering Nor Hidayah Ahmad at the Rampai Idaman flats in Prima Damansara, between 8.53am and 11.20am on September 10.

Deputy public prosecutor Amir Hakim Abdul Hamid appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was not represented.

The unbailable offence carries a penalty of death. The court fixed November 4 as the next mention for the case.

On September 11, Bernama reported that a body of a woman believed to have been killed, was found by her father at about 5.30pm.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din had said that investigations showed that the victim had died from suffocation, and was found with head injuries caused by a blunt object. — Bernama