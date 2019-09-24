Azmin to present Malaysia’s economic direction at UN General Assembly

Azmin will take part in the 74th session of the UNGA as a member of the Malaysian delegation led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from September 24 to 28. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will present Malaysia’s economic direction and long-term development strategy on the international stage at an upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

He will take part in the 74th session of the UNGA as a member of the Malaysian delegation led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad from September 24 to 28, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement today.

The prime minister is scheduled to deliver his remarks at a side event on “Environmental Stewardship in Addressing Poverty to Achieve Sustainable Development” on the margins of this year’s UNGA.

At the same event, Azmin will share in a panel discussion on Malaysia’s holistic approach in balancing growth and sustainability, which has resulted in impressive growth and socio-economic development for the country, the ministry said.

In addition, he will deliver a statement on behalf of Malaysia at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development to announce the establishment of the One WASH Fund.

The Fund is a joint financing initiative between the Islamic Development Bank, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to combat cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases in 29 member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). — Bernama