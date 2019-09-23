House, car destroyed in brazen arson attack in Ipoh

Mohd Nordin said police are in the midst of arresting the suspects involved in the incident. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Sept 23 — A wooden house at Jalan New Delhi in Buntong here was completely destroyed following an arson attack yesterday.

Ipoh deputy district police chief Superintendent Mohd Nordin Abdullah said prior to the arson attack, a 44-year-old woman identified as Abiramy Munusamy, who is the house owner, had died from a heart attack after a group of men vandalised her son's car which was parked in front of the house.

“Before the arson incident happened, a group of eight men came to the house at 8pm last night and started smashing a Honda Accord, belonging to the victim’s son.

“One of the suspects also knocked the house door, where the victim was standing, and she was believed to have fainted out of shock. She was rushed to the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, but pronounced dead by doctor 15 minutes later,” he said in a statement.

He added that the victim died from a heart attack.

Mohd Nordin said no one was at the house during the arson attack as all family members were at the hospital.

“Initial investigation reveals that the victim’s son M. Thana Selan had a scuffle with a man earlier around 5pm at a temple at Jalan Spooner, Buntong here. The fight broke out due to a misunderstanding that Thana has hidden cows belonging to the man.

“The man together with his accomplices arrived at the house and caused the commotion. The fire is believed to have started from the car and spread to a mango tree nearby, before reaching the house,” he said.

Mohd Nordin said police are in the midst of arresting the suspects involved in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code for murder. The said section carries imprisonment for a term which may extend to ten years or with fine or with both, if convicted.

Earlier, the victim’s eldest son N. Nineswaran, 29, said when the group of men vandalised the car, only his mother and three younger sisters were at home.

“When our mother fainted, all the family members rushed to the hospital. We only know that our house and car were on fire when one of our neighbor called and informed us.

“I will leave it to the police to investigate the matter, as right now the family members are mourning our mother’s death,” he told reporters when met at his home.

Meanwhile, Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam said he would pay for the funeral expenses and added that he has requested the state Welfare Department to assist the family, especially in finding them a temporary shelter.